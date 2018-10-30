KPCC Station and surrounding businesses in Pasadena were evacuated after officials received a phone call of a suspicious device Monday night.

According to the KPCC website, Pasadena police discovered a vehicle at a U-Haul rental facility located near KPCC. Interim Pasadena Police Chief John E. Perez said that there is a suspicious vehicle and they are not sure if it has an explosive device on it. Perez said they “have experts there now looking at it to see how we’re going to take next steps.” The device was found underneath the vehicle and officials are currently investigating.

The news comes after a string of suspicious packages were sent to CNN as well as Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder,Maxine Waters, George Soros, and others. Most recently, the NYPD was investigating a suspicious package sent to the New York Times headquarters in Manhattan.

As a result of the evacuations, regularly scheduled KPCC programming was interrupted and was switched to BBC programming.