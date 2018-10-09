EXCLUSIVE: Former A+E Networks UK programming exec Koulla Anastasi has joined British production company Woodcut Media.

Anastasi, who left the U.S. cable operator, where she ran the UK arm of Lifetime and CI (Crime & Investigation), earlier this summer, becomes Strategy and Development Consultant at the company, which is known for producing true crime series including The World’s Most Evil Killers and Netflix’s Idris Elba doc Cut From A Different Cloth.

She will focus on driving and expanding the company’s international activities, particularly building on its slate of crime programming, building global partnerships and developing new projects. She will report to Kate Beal, CEO of the Anthology Group-backed business. Anastasi will also continue to work on her own independent projects outside of her role with Woodcut.

During her time at A+E Networks, Anastasi worked on a number of series with Woodcut, including Jo Frost on Killer Kids and Holloway: Women Behind Bars.

Anastasi was been responsible for some of A+E Networks UK’s biggest international hits including Dance Mums with Jennifer Ellison, Lifetime’s most successful UK launch to date, as well as Crimes That Shook Britain and Britain’s Darkest Taboos. She recently partnered the broadcaster with Netflix on 10-part crime series I Am A Killer and has also commissioned global series including Four Weddings South Africa for Lifetime. Anastasi played a key role in the international rollout of Lifetime in the UK, SA and Poland in 2013 and 2014, extending her remit across scripted and unscripted programming, with key acquisitions including the premiere of hit US reality show, Real Housewives of New Jersey and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“We have known Koulla for many years now and admired the wealth of skills, expertise and insight she brings to every production. This opportunity comes at the perfect time for Woodcut as we have been growing steadily and are making waves internationally, so welcoming her as a consultant will definitely contribute in taking us to that next level,” said Beal.

“Woodcut has a fabulous reputation as an unscripted producer, and this partnership seems like a natural progression for me. We already have a very solid working relationship and share a similar vision when it comes to sourcing quality crime docs that hit the right note. I’m very much looking forward to consulting and contributing the next phase in their expansion,” added Anastasi.