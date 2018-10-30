After being accused of sexual misconduct by actress Sarah Scott, Kip Pardue’s role on Marvel’s The Runaways on Hulu seems to be unaffected for the time being.

When Deadline contacted Hulu and Marvel about the possibility of Pardue’s removal from the series as Frank Dean, neither issued a comment. The second season for the comic book series has wrapped production and is set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 21.

First reported by the Los Angeles Times, Scott claimed Pardue masturbated in front of her shortly after filming a sex scene while filming the indie TV project Mogulettes. She also claimed that he became aroused and placed her hand on his crotch as they lay under the covers waiting to film the scene.

After months of inaction from SAG-AFTRA, actress Scott has agreed to enter mediation on her claim which had been set to be heard by the guild’s disciplinary committee on Friday. But the hearing was postponed after her #MeToo-appointed attorney couldn’t fly in on time from the East Coast to attend the hearing.

Actress Olivia Munn recently took to Twitter to support Scott saying, “#KipPardue shouldn’t continue to work in environments where he wields any amount of power.”