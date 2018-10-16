Saban Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to James Marsh’s King of Thieves, the heist movie about the 2015 robbery of the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Company, which was pulled off by a gang led by four senior-citizen criminals and repped the biggest heist in UK history. Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay and Michael Gambon star in the pic, which is now getting and early 2019 U.S. theatrical release after already playing the UK and elsewhere.

Joe Penhall penned the script, based on material from Mark Seal’s Vanity Fair article and The Guardian’s crime reporter Duncan Campbell. It details the heist, in which the quartet stole a reported £14 million during Easter weekend. A total of seven members of the gang were eventually convicted of the crime. Ray Winstone and Charlie Cox also star.

Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner produced with Michelle Wright and Ali Jafaar. Studiocanal financed it.

“King of Thieves is led by a stellar British ensemble cast,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “The pedigree of Michael, Jim, Tom, as well as Working Title make a very attractive package. We absolutely love this film!”

Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films with Studiocanal’s Anne Chérel and Loubna Berrada on behalf of the filmmakers.