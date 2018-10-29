Broadway’s mighty King Kong is taking Halloween afternoon off. Producers announced today that the October 31 matinee has been canceled to allow for “final adjustments” prior to the November 8 opening.

The opening night and the press dates beginning this weekend are unchanged and will not be impacted by the canceled matinee.

“Because of the scale of the production, we couldn’t have an out-of-town tryout before coming to Broadway,” said lead producers Carmen Pavlovic and Roy Furman. “We scheduled a reduced performance schedule during previews so we could keep working on the show while it played in the Broadway Theatre.”

The Kong character is realized through an elaborate mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft. The producers said Kong is “in great shape mechanically and the cast is ready.”

“After years in development, we are now in the homestretch with King Kong on Broadway and we want to support [director] Drew McOnie and our creative team to fully realize their vision for the show,” the producers said. “We are thrilled with the way the show is shaping up and delighted by the response and guidance we are getting from preview audiences. We know that the additional rehearsal time will allow some last minute tweaks to ready the production for opening night.”

The October 31 evening performance is scheduled to proceed as planned. Ticket holders for the matinee are advised to contact their point of purchase for exchanges or refunds.

Written by Jack Thorne with a score by Marius de Vries and songs by Eddie Perfect, King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie. Producers are Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) and Roy Furman.