Kimberley Cross (SMILF) is set to co-star opposite Eden Sher in the Sue Heck spinoff, a half-hour single camera comedy which received a pilot production commitment at ABC, from The Middle creators/executive producers Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline and studio Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Heisler and Heline, the Untitled Sue Heck Spinoff follows the twentysomething adventures of eternal optimist Sue Heck (Sher) as she leaves the small town of Orson to navigate the ups and downs of a career and young adulthood in the big city of Chicago, where she takes a new job at a hotel.

ABC

Crossman will play Remi, the chef at the hotel. Tough and talented, she’s recently on the mend from a promising but failed relationship and food truck business when her now ex-boyfriend literally drove away with their dreams.

Heisler and Heline executive produce vie Blackie and Blondie Productions, which produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Crossman currently recurs on Showtime’s SMILF opposite Frankie Shaw. Other credits include Showtime’s White Famous, the lead in the ABC Studios pilot El Barlito opposite George Lopez, and the lead in FBC’s half-hour pilot Linda From HR opposite Lauren Graham. Crossman is repped by APA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Meyer & Downs and Karen Kay Management in New Zealand.