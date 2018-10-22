Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Indian Summers, The Inbetweeners) and Shannon Tarbet (Colette, Genius: Einstein) have been cast in Season 2 of BBC America’s breakout drama series Killing Eve, joining previously announced new cast members Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel and Julian Barratt and series stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw. The series, produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd and based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, is currently shooting in Europe.

No character information is being revealed.

Killing Eve, from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is coming off a highly successful first season with an unbroken record of weekly ratings growth in the key adults 25-54 and 18-49 demos. The first season also saw Emmy nominations for star Oh in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category and a drama series writing nom for Waller-Bridge. The series was named Best New Show by the Television Critics Association.

Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade security services operative whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Comer) is an elegant, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. These two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

The series is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci and Emerald Fennell. Oh is co-executive producer. Elinor Day serves as series producer. The series is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. and distributed by Endeavor Content. Damon Thomas returns to direct and is also executive producer, with Lisa Brühlmann and Francesca Gregorini also directing.

Lloyd-Hughes made a name for himself with the hugely popular UK TV comedy, The Inbetweeners, and also had a role in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire. He recently starred in Channel 4 and PBS’ 10-part epic drama Indian Summers, Lloyd-Hughes is represented by Troika and managed by Mosaic.

Tarbet most recently appeared in feature Meg and played Marie Winteler in Genius: Einstein and Hannah Markham in miniseries Rellik, among other credits.She is repped by United Agents and managed by Inspire Entertainment.

Killing Eve was commissioned in 2016 for BBC America by President and GM Sarah Barnett, and Nena Rodrigue, EVP of Original Programming, Acquisitions and Production.