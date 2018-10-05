Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, The Oath) and Anabelle Acosta (Quantico, Ballers) are co-starring in Kill Chain, the thriller from Millennium Media and CineTel Films that is being toplined by Nicolas Cage. Reef Break, Blue Bloods and Numbers alum Ken Sanzel wrote and directed the pic, which has just wrapped production in Columbia and will be on offer later this month at the American Film Market.

The pic opens with a hotel room shootout between two assassins, kicking off a long night where bodies fall like dominoes as we follow a chain of crooked cops, gangsters, hitmen, a femme fatale and an ex-mercenary through a relay of murder, betrayal, and revenge.

Enrico Colantoni and Alimi Ballard co-star.

CineTel’s Lisa Hansen and Paul Hertzberg produced with Gary Preisler. Eric Brenner, Cage, and Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger are exec producers.