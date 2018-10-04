Ahead of its freshman season finale, Investigation Discovery has ordered a second season of true-crime series Twisted Sisters, executive produced by Khloé Kardashian. Produced by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, Season 2 of Twisted Sisters will premiere on ID in summer 2019.

Twisted Sisters has drawn strong ratings, averaging more than 1.3 million viewers (P2+) each week through the first four premieres. Each hour-long episode goes inside the most outrageous and provocative crimes ever committed by the unlikeliest of pairs – sisters, investigating the how and why of the crime. The series includes interviews with immediate family members and close friends to learn what triggered the sisters’ path towards a life of crime. Investigators and law enforcement anchor each story as they recount firsthand their unraveling of the case and try to make sense of the crimes committed.

Season 1’s final episode premieres Monday, October 8 at 10/9c on ID. Titled “Breaking Point”, the episode is set in Kerrville, Texas, where a long-simmering family feud sets the stage for a violent showdown. When siblings from one of the families tries to turn their lives around, secrets emerge and put everyone’s lives at risk.

Twisted Sisters is produced for Investigation Discovery and IDGO by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Khloé Kardashian and David Hale as executive producers and Tammy Wood as showrunner.