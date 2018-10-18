SAG-AFTRA has rescinded its do-not-work order for the basic cable TV movie Keys to the City and says its members are now “free to work on this production effective immediately.” The union had originally ordered its members not to work on the movie because its production company had not completed the process of signing a SAG-AFTRA contract.

All that, however, has now been cleared up.

Set against the backdrop of an Atlanta mayoral race, the film’s predominantly African American cast includes Isaiah Washington, Felisha Cooper, Stephen Bishop and Kelsey Scott. It’s currently in pre-production in Atlanta.

The union issued the no-work order Thursday, instructing the telefim’s SAG-AFTRA members “to withhold any acting services for this production until further notice.” The union also noted that “accepting employment or rendering services on Keys to the City may be considered a violation of Global Rule One,” which states SAG-AFTRA members only can work on projects signed to the union’s contract.

Violating the rule can result in disciplinary action ranging from reprimands to fines to expulsion, the union said.