EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart-founded HartBeat Productions, which recently signed a first-look deal with Nickelodeon to produce TV content, has brought on Tiffany Brown as manager of television.

Brown, who will report to Hart and HartBeat film/TV president, John Cheng, comes with a background in comedy having worked on sitcoms like Rules of Engagement, The McCarthys, Welcome to The Family, and My Boys.

Most recently, Brown was a part of the development team at Adaptive Studios where she helped manage the long-form and short form development slate including projects set up at Showtime, AMC, and YouTube Premium.

“We are so excited to add Tiffany to the HartBeat Team. She has extraordinary taste in material and an expertise in identifying and developing writers,” said Hart. “Tiffany is an exceptional development executive, and her attitude and work ethic fits perfectly within the HartBeat Brand”.

HartBeat, which also holds an overall deal with Universal, is still hot off the success of its first film, Night School which, thus far, has pulled in $74M in worldwide box office receipts. HartBeat’s forthcoming project slate includes The Next Level and Hart of the City on Comedy Central, as well as Cold as Balls and What the Fit for Hart’s streaming platform LOL Network.