EXCLUSIVE: American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson is pulling double duty for DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls sequel, titled Trolls World Tour. The crooner will voice the character Delta Dawn, the mayor of the Country Trolls, and sing an original song in the film.

Clarkson joins returning voice cast members Justin Timberlake (Branch), who received an Oscar nom for the song “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Anna Kendrick (Poppy), James Corden (Biggie), Caroline Hjelt (Chenille), Aino Jawo (Satin), Ron Funches (Cooper), and Kunal Nayyar (Guy Diamond), as well as franchise newcomers Anthony Ramos, Karan Soni, Flula Borg, and Jamie Dornan, Sam Rockwell, and Chance the Rapper.

The film picks up where the original left off. It’s all glitter and happiness in Troll Town until Queen Poppy and Branch make a surprising discovery — there are other Troll worlds beyond their own, each defined by a different genre of music. When a mysterious threat puts all the Trolls across the land in danger, Poppy, Branch, and their band of friends must embark on an epic quest through unfamiliar terrain to do the impossible: create harmony among the diverse Trolls to unite them against certain doom.

Gina Shay is producing the pic, which is being directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by David P. Smith. Trolls World Tour will hit theaters April 17, 2020.

Clarkson, who is repped by CAA and Starstruck Entertainment, is no stranger to the animated space as she has previously lent her voice to the Sony animated film The Star, and was recently tapped to lead the voice cast for STX’s Uglydolls. She is currently serving as a judge on season 15 of NBC’s The Voice and is gearing up for her own syndicated talk show, which premieres next fall.