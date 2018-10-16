EXCLUSIVE: UK sales outfit AMP International has boarded international sales on horror Z, about a family who find themselves terrorised by their eight-year-old son’s imaginary friend.

The genre pic, which completed principle photography last month in and around Calgary, marks the second collaboration between writer-director Brandon Christensen and writer-producer Colin Minihan. Their previous movie Still/Born debuted at Overlook Film Festival and was picked up by Vertical Entertainment for the U.S.

Starring are Keegan Connor Tracy (Bates Motel), Sean Rogerson (Grave Encounters) and Jett Klyne (Sky Scraper). Producers are Minihan, Christensen, Kurtis David Harder, and Chris Ball. ICM reps North America. Above is a first look at the movie.

Tribeca and SXSW alum Minihan directed 2011 horror Grave Encounters and most recently the IFC Midnight pick-up What Keeps You Alive.

AMP’s slate also includes Romola Garai’s Outside, Flash Gordon doc Life After Flash and comedy James Vs His Future Self.