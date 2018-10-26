Katherine Langford, best known for her breakout role in Netflix’s YA series, 13 Reasons Why, will appear in Marvel/Disney’s yet-to-be-titled fourth Avengers movie, which recently wrapped principal photography. In true Marvel fashion, details on Langford’s role are being held tight.

Langford has recently moved on from 13 Reasons, after starring as Hannah Baker for two seasons, and landed another lead role in the upcoming Netflix series Cursed from famed comic book writer/artist Frank Miller and writer/producer Tom Wheeler.

The next Avenger installment from the Russo Brothers is set to hit theaters May 3, 2019. Infinity War left fans in a tiff over the disappearance of some the biggest names in the franchise. Since hitting theaters in April, the pic currently the highest grossing film of 2018 with a worldwide box office tally of over $2 billion.

The Wrap was the first to report Langford’s casting.