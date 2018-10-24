Kate Dennis (The Handmaid’s Tale) is set to direct and executive produce Run, HBO’s romantic comedic thriller pilot from Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her frequent collaborator Vicky Jones, and eOne.

Written by Jones, Run centers on Ruby (Merritt Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence who one day gets a text inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact, promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame. Domhnall Gleeson is set to co-star with Wever, and Waller-Bridge will recur.

Entertainment One (HBO’s Sharp Objects) produces for HBO, with Jones and Waller-Bridge set to executive produce via DryWrite, and Emily Leo for Wigwam, along with Dennis.

HBO has been hiring a number of female directors on pilots recently, including Nicole Holofcener on comedy Mrs. Fletcher, Augustine Frizzell on drama Euphoria and Nicole Kassell on Damon Lindelof’s drama Watchmen.

Dennis received an Emmy nomination for directing “The Bridge” episode of Hulu’s praised The Handmaid’s Tale. In addition, Dennis directed and executive produced the pilot of NBC’s high-profile medical drama New Amsterdam, which aired in September. She’s repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Australia’s RGM.