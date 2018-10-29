EXCLUSIVE: Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Karen Gillan (Doctor Who), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), DJ and music producer DJ Khaled and Masi Oka (Hawaii Five-0) have joined Will Smith and Tom Holland in the voice cast of Fox’s animated film Spies In Disguise.

Directed by Epic animator Nick Bruno and Ferdinand storyboard artist Troy Quane, the Fox Animation production is being made with Blue Sky Studios and Chernin Entertainment. The release is set for September 2019.

Pic follows Lance (Smith) and Walter (Holland). The former is a cool and charming spy, while Walter invents the gadgets Lance uses. When a dangerous situation arises, they must rely on each other to save the world. It is based on Lucas Martell’s 2009 animated short Pigeon: Impossible.

The film is understood to have a ‘60s spy movie look but is set in a modern context. Much of it takes place in a stylized version of Washington D.C. Michael J. Travers (The Peanuts Movie) is producing. Theodore Shapiro (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie) has been tapped to score.