Karan Kendrick, who can soon be seen in Fox’s The Hate U Give, has landed a significant role in the Warner Bros film, Just Mercy, which will open January 17, 2020. The pic stars Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, and Jamie Foxx. Destin Cretton is directing. The feature is based on Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 memoir on his first case about Walter McMillian (Foxx), a black man sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit. Despite his airtight alibi, McMillian was convicted and spent six years on death row before being exonerated. Kendrick will play Walter’s wife Minnie McMillan. Filming is currently underway in Atlanta. Gil Netter and Asher Goldstein are producing, while Jordan, Stevenson, Mike Drake, Gabriel Hammond, Daniel Hammond, and Niija Kuykendall are serving as executive producers. Kendrick, whose other credits include Hidden Figures and The Hunger Game, is repped by Pallas Management Group and CESD.

Actress Jocelin Donahue has joined Warner Bros’ Doctor Sleep, based on the 2013 Stephen King novel, which was the sequel to 1977’s The Shining. Mike Flanagan is directing the pic with a cast led by Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson. The film follows a grownup Danny Torrance (McGregor) struggling with the same demons of anger and alcoholism that plagued his father. Ferguson plays Rose The Hat, the head of a cult that feeds on the “steam” created by young people who have a touch of the “shining.” Bruce Greenwood, Kyliegh Curran, Carl Lumbly, Alex Essoe, and Zahn McClarnon also star. Flanagan penned the adaptation which Trevor Macy and Jon Berg are producing. Donahue, who co-starred opposite Greta Gerwig in the 2009 film House Of The Devil, is repped by The Group Management and Global Artists Agency.