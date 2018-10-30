It’s been a while since we heard from Kanye West…or “Ye” as he now likes to refer to himself. In a string of tweets, the rapper went off on his beliefs and “Blexit” before he finally said he was taking a step back from politics.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” West wrote. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!”

He also made comments on how he supports “creating jobs” for people who need them the most, prison reform, gun laws and a list of hot button issues that have been making headlines as of late.

“I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world,” he added.

He then addressed Candace Owens “Blexit” campaign, which encourages the black community to leave the Democratic party. Owens said that West designed shirts with the “Blexit” logo and praised him during Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit.

West denied designing the shirt saying, “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

This new Twitter sermon comes after he shared a bizarre flow of words and thoughts about mind control. Before that, he deleted his Twitter account (which has since been revived) shortly after his White House visit and his Saturday Night Live pro-Trump rant.

I guess all of this means he isn’t running for president in 2020.

