It’s official: The Kanye-Trump Summit is on for Thursday. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed reports that the rap star mogul would lunch with the President on Thursday to discuss, among other things, the “manufacturing resurgence in America.”

Also on the agenda, Sanders said today: “prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago.”

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner also will meet with West on Thursday, Sanders said. She did not confirm reports West will meet first with Kushner, then with Trump.

West and Trump famously posed for photos together at Trump Tower in 2016 (see one of the pictures above).

The White House invitation comes after West’s pro-Trump rant that closed out the September 29 season premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. The musician, who sported a MAGA hat during the episode, was praised by Trump at a rally this week, and blasted by SNL cast member Pete Davidson during this past Saturday’s Weekend Update.

“What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve seen here,” Davidson said, “and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern.” Continued Davidson, “Then Kanye said that Democrats broke up black families with welfare and that slavery’s not real. You know how wrong about politics you need to be for, like, me to notice?”

“Kanye is a genius,” Davidson said, “but a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”

West’s White House meeting, though not going over well with his anti-Trump fans, isn’t a first for the Kanye household. Wife Kim Kardashian West recently met with Trump about prison sentencing, after which the President commuted the life sentence of Alice Johnson, an African American woman who had been convicted on drug charges.

Thursday’s planned crossing of the music-politics divide is only the latest such development this week: Taylor Swift on Sunday endorsed two Tennessee Democrats for the Senate and the House of Representatives, prompting Trump to declare that he likes Swift’s music “25% less now” — and a spike in voter registration in the state.