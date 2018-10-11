Armed with his MAGA hat, Kanye West took over the Oval Office this afternoon, declaring President Donald Trump to be the father he never had, who makes him feel like Superman.

“My dad and mom separated, so I did not have lot of male energy in my home,” the husband of Kim Kardashian told Trump, who looked like a President just realizing he should not have gone looking for a leak in the White House gas line with a lit match, as riveted reporters recorded every expletive-laden moment.

“Also, I’m married to a family that does not have a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful, though!” West enthused.

“I love Hillary – I love everyone, right?” West rambled on, of the former Democratic presidential candidate who Trump has suggested should be locked up. “But the campaign ‘I’m With Her’ did not…make me feel like a guy that could play catch with his son,” West complained.

“There is something about when I put this [MAGA] hat on that makes me feel like Superman! That’s my favorite superhero. You make a Superman cape for me,” Kanye gushed at Trump, who was sitting with his desk between him and Kanye, and seemed happier for it.

West told Trump that “as a guy” he looks up to the president and to “American industry guys, non political, no bullshit…goes in and gets it done.”

In a wild, 10-minute soliloquy, West also launched at least one F-bomb in the Oval Office, described his rhetorical style as “fine wine” with “complex notes,” and said he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and was actually sleep deprived which can lead to dementia. Javanka, and Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown were among those with front-row seats.

West bragged about having “the balls to put on this hat” when he appeared recently on Saturday Night Live, adding, “What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on, the liberals to improve on – if he don’t look good we don’t look good, this is our president!” pointing to Trump.

“He has to be the freshest, the flyest, have the flyest plane… We have to bring jobs into America,” West added, scolding “when we make everything in China and not America, we are cheating the country.”

Trump’s clothing line is made in China, but West did not mention that.

Trump, Kanye told journalists packed into the room, “is on his hero’s journey right now” while conceding, “he might not have thought he’d have a crazy motherf*cker like [me].”

When West ran out of steam, the president concluded, “He can speak for me any time he wants. He’s a smart cookie. He gets it.” Trump added that West “could very well be” a future presidential candidate. “Only after 2024,” West responded.

Last week, West bailed on Instagram and Twitter, seeking refuge from social media reaction to his Saturday Night Live end-of-show pro-Trump rant.

Before bailing, Kanye had tweeted urging that “we abolish the 13th Amendment” of the US Constitution, which ended slavery. He called the amendment “slavery in disguise, meaning it never ended.” He later called for amending, rather than abolishing, the Constitutional amendment. West called it a message of “love” while wearing his MAGA hat.