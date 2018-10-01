The Trevor Project has released a new national campaign called “How To Save a Life” with Empire actor and singer Jussie Smollett, which encourages supporters to volunteer for the suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization which helps young people from the LGBTQ community.

During this divisive moment in history, rights of the LGBTQ community are being threatened, bullying is running rampant and more and more trans people of color are being murdered.

“More LGBTQ youth in crisis are reaching out to us than ever before – many over text and chat, two increasingly prevalent forms of communication for young people,” said Amit Paley, CEO & Executive Director of The Trevor Project. “Just over the last year our youth text conversations have increased by 165%. Training more volunteer crisis counselors, along with AT&T’s products and services, will help us connect even more young people with our life-affirming crisis services.”

The Trevor Project offers crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as a peer-to-peer social network support for LGBTQ young people under the age of 25, TrevorSpace.

“It’s heartbreaking to think of the amount of LGBTQ youth out there who feel hopeless and alone, or think they don’t have support,” said Smollett, who appears in the PSA below. “Just one supportive person can decrease an LGBTQ youth’s risk of suicide by 30%, and The Trevor Project is giving everyone the amazing opportunity to be that person. I can’t encourage you enough to apply — volunteering your time can literally save lives.”

