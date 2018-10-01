EXCLUSIVE: Alex Wolff, who was last seen in Sony’s blockbuster film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the sleeper hit, Hereditary, has been cast in director Cory Finley’s comedy Bad Education. Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano, and Allison Janey are already attached to the project which hails from Automatik and Sight Unseen.

Mike Makowsky wrote the script based on his own high school experience. The plot follows a superintendent(Jackman) of the school district who works for the betterment of the student’s education while embezzling public funds to live the life he wants. Details on Wolff’s character is being kept under wraps.

Fred Berger (La La Land) and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special) of Automatik are producing the pic with Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, and Oren Moverman from Sight Unseen.

Wolff’s upcoming projects include Polly Draper’s Stella’s Last Weekend and The Cat and The Moon, which he wrote, directed, and stars in.

Wolff is repped by CAA, Definition Entertainment, and Untitled Entertainment.