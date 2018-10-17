Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she never considered quitting HBO’s Veep after being diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer last year. “Oh, no,” Louis-Dreyfus tells the Washington Post in a candid interview. “I love making people laugh, and I love making people cry even, and I find the pursuit of a truthful performance to be deeply satisfying to my core.”

Still, the former Seinfeld star says, the illness and treatment proved more debilitating than she’d ever imagined. Production of the seventh and final season – set to premiere in spring of 2019 – was delayed.

“Originally, I had this idea, ‘Well, we’ll shoot in between my chemo treatments’…But I got really ill, so I couldn’t have ever shot anything during that period of time.”

The multiple-Emmy winning Louis-Dreyfus will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the Kennedy Center this Sunday, and spoke to WaPo in advance of the honor.

