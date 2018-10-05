EXCLUSIVE: Transformers star Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb, who was last seen in the WB comedy, Tag, are set to star in The Lost Husband, an indie film which is being directed by Vicky Wight. Nora Dunn (The Oath), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), and Herizen Guardiola (Dare Me) will also star in the film, slated to go before cameras next week in Austin. Based on the novel by Katherine Center, the film was written by Wight, who is also producing under her banner.

The story centers on Libby who, trying to put her life back together after the death of her husband, moves to her estranged Aunt’s goat farm with her children in Central Texas.

Bibb and Bridget Stokes are also producing the project with Wight.

Duhamel’s recent credits include the USA true crime true crime anthology series Unsolved and Fox 2000’s comedy/drama Love, Simon. Bibb currently recurs on ABC’s American Housewife and co-stars opposite Nicolas Cage and Laurence Fishburne in the upcoming film, Running with the Devil.

Duhamel and Bibb are both repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management.