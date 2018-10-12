Jonny Lee Miller and two-time Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel will star in the spring Broadway production of Ink, James Graham’s play about a young Rupert Murdoch and the “rogue editor” he recruits to help vitalize both a newspaper and London’s 1960s press wars.

Miller (CBS’ Elementary) will play the Sun editor Larry Lamb, with Carvel reprising his Olivier Award-winning performance as Murdoch.

Directed by Rupert Goold, Ink begins previews Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway. The official opening is Wednesday, April 24.

The production and cast were announced today by MTC’s artistic director Lynne Meadow and executive producer Barry Grove.

Additional casting and the creative team for the American premiere of London’s Almeida Theatre production will be announced at a later date.

Ink, written by Graham (Finding Neverland) and directed by Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Goold (Enron), is set in London, 1969. The synopsis: The brash young Rupert Murdoch purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash which will destroy – and ultimately horrify – the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they will go to any lengths for success and the race for the most ink is on.

The play, inspired by real events, was a critical favorite in its recent West End production. The MTC production is made possible in part by a grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation.