The first trailer and poster reveal for the sci-fi drama Jonathan has been unveiled, showcasing the nuanced performances of Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver, The Fault In Our Stars) Suki Waterhouse (Insurgent, Assassination Nation) and two-time Emmy winner Patricia Clarkson (Six Feet Under, Sharp Objects).

Elgort will also portray “Tony” in the upcoming West Side Story remake by Steven Spielberg.

The film tells the story of Jonathan, a successful architect who lives a normal life dictated by a strict routine. Jonathan’s twin brother John, on the other hand, sleeps all day and spends the night secretly socializing. When Jonathan discovers that John has a secret girlfriend, Elena, he forces John to end things and then starts a new relationship Elena out of curiosity and jealousy. John ultimately catches wind of the affair, which puts his relationship with his brother at serious risk and forces Jonathan to seek the help of Dr. Mina Nariman, the brothers’ controlling doctor.

Jonathan is directed by Bill Oliver (Guilt), who wrote the script with Peter Nickowitz. Bill Oliver and Gregory Davis, is producing. Neal Dodson is executive producing. The film is in theaters and on-demand on Nov. 16 after bowing at the Tribeca Film Festival.