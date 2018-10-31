Jonathan Rhys Meyers is in talks to star in Altitude, a thriller set on on a runaway hot-air balloon in the works from writer-director Marc Fienberg. The pic is in preproduction and shooting is scheduled to start in January in South Africa. 13 Films is repping international rights to the project and is presenting it to buyers at the American Film Market, which kicks off Wednesday in Santa Monica. Meyers would play a man who has planned the perfect romantic proposal to his girlfriend in front of their friends and family aboard a hot air balloon. An abrupt accident leaves only the couple and Bailey’s estranged ex-boyfriend on board as the balloon rises at out-of-control speeds, forcing the trio to try anything to stay alive. Branded Pictures Entertainment’s J. Todd Harris, 13 Films’ Greg Schenz, South African based Charl Van der Merwe of Silverline 360 and Kalahari Film & Media’s Irfaan Fredericks are producers. Tannaz Anisi is executive producing. Meyers is repped by ICM Partners.

London-based Amcomri Film Partners, which recently provided funding for the the Soska Sisters’ reimagining of David Cronenberg’s Rabid and Disturbing the Peace starring Guy Pearce, has launched a film fund timed to AFM. The company said the money will provide support to independent producers seeking financing and international distribution for their films. “The launch of our own fund is a natural extension of our fast-growing entertainment division,” said principal Larry Howard. “Having already partially financed five productions over the past few months, the fund will enable us to extend our interests in the creation and ownership of content to feed our downstream distribution businesses around the world.” AFP is a subsidiary of the Amcomri Limited Partnership, and is majority shareholder in UK film distributors 101 Films, Metrodome and Tartan Palisades as well as the International Sales Agency, Hollywood Classics International and Industry Entertainment.