BREAKING: The former Daily Show host will return to feature directing with Irresistible, a political satire based on his original idea. Jon Stewart previously helmed Rosewater which was released in November 2014. He took time off from The Daily Show to direct that movie before signing off from the Comedy Central political latenight talk show.

Irresistible is in the early stages of development with financiers and distributors reportedly circling the Plan B-produced production. Stewart will also produce.

Rosewater won the National Board of Review’s Freedom of Expression award. The pic starred Gael Garcia Bernal as Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari who was detained and brutally interrogated by Iranian forces, and accused of being a spy. Open Road Films released the feature in the U.S. where it made $3.1M.

Variety reported the news about Stewart’s new project.