EXCLUSIVE: Jon Bernthal (Baby Driver), Evan Peters (X-Men: Apocalypse), Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete)and Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast) have been set to star in darkly comedic action film Snow Ponies. The film will chart the journey of a crew of seven hardened men who travel across a vicious landscape to deliver a mysterious package. It’s an intriguing cast so far.

Pic is being directed by Darrin Prescott, second unit director on movies including Baby Driver, Deadpool 2 and Black Panther. The script is by Pat Healy (The Post) and was featured on the 2006 Black List. Sierra/Affinity is re-launching international sales of the film at the American Film Market this week. Endeavor Content is repping domestic.

Producers are 87Eleven, Nickel City Pictures, and Entertainment One, with Kelly McCormick producing via the 87Eleven banner, and Tobias Weymar and Mark Fasano producing for Nickel City. Nickel City’s Ankur Rungta and Vishal Rungta, and 87Eleven’s David Leitch and Chad Stahelski are executive producing. Gerard Butler was attached to the project in 2017.

Bernthal is currently filming Ford V Ferrari, and will next be seen in Widows. American Horror Story star Peters will next be seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and I Am Woman. Plummer has The Clovehitch Killer and Gully upcoming, while Gad has Frozen 2 and Artemis Fowl on the schedule.

Bernthal and Gad are represented by WME. Peters is represented by CAA. Plummer is represented by CAA, Luber Roklin and Zoom Talent Management.