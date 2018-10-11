John Larroquette will star in Nantucket Sleigh Ride, a new play by John Guare directed by Jerry Zaks and heading to Lincoln Center Theater’s Off Broadway Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in February.

The production will reunite Guare and Zaks with the theater company that housed the premieres of Six Degrees of Separation and The House of Blue Leaves. With previews beginning Thursday, February 21, 2019, and opening Monday, March 18, Nantucket Sleigh Ride will feature a cast of 10.

In addition to Larroquette, the cast will include Clea Alsip, Tina Benko, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jordan Gelber, Grace Rex, Stacey Sargeant, Douglas Sills and Will Swenson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The play’s synopsis: “In his attempts to recover a memory of an event that happened on that ‘far away island’ 35 years before, Nantucket Sleigh Ride plunges a New York playwright-turned-venture capitalist (Larroquette) into a whirlpool of a giant lobster, Roman Polanski, a pornography ring, Walt Disney, a murder, stranded children, and Jorge Luis Borges, with the most unexpected results.”

The title is an old whaling term referring to sailors being dragged by harpooned whales for hours or days until the whale or sailors died.

The production will have sets by David Gallo, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Howell Binkley, and original music and sound by Mark Bennett.