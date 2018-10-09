The Conners star John Goodman visited ABC’s late night Jimmy Kimmel Live! to plug the upcoming debut of the comedy series that rose from the ashes of Roseanne – and to thank his former, longtime co-star.

Joking that Roseanne Barr’s character, at the end of last season, “goes to the liquor store to fill her vape pen and she hasn’t been back yet,” Goodman said Barr “is missed, definitely.”

“After that many years, it’s like a family,” the actor explained. Last year’s Roseanne was “so miraculous and so unreal that when it went way it was like a dream,” he said.

Despite thinking “I’ll be a big boy and handle this,” Goodman acknowledged that he “crashed” in the wake of the cancellation, making a downward spiral with his finger to illustrate.

Goodman credited Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner with getting ABC to “come around” on the idea of resuscitating the series again, this time as a spinoff minus Barr’s character. That required financial concessions on the part of Barr, who “gave up a lot so people could work,” Goodman said, “and I can’t thank her enough.”

Goodman declined to discuss how the Conner family matriarch’s departure would be explained in the series debut.

“You have to wait until next week. They don’t like me talking about it,” Goodman joked.