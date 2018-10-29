EXCLUSIVE: Game Show Network has synched up with Joey Fatone to host Common Knowledge, its new daily half-hour series that premieres January 14.

The game show asks practical, everyday questions that everyone should know, such as what should you do when you have a fever? Or how can you tell if a watermelon is ripe? Two teams of three friends/co-workers/relatives compete to answer multiple-choice questions in three rounds of play with the winning team going on to the bonus round to play for $10,000.

*NSYNC alum and reality TV veteran Fatone hosted the complete-the-lyric game show The Singing Bee and unscripted show Parents Just Don’t Understand. His long list of TV credits also includes announcing for Family Feud from 2010-15, appearing on Rachael and Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off and a second-place finish on Season 4 of Dancing with the Stars in 2007. He also appeared in the two My Big Fat Greek Wedding films and The Cooler and on Broadway in Rent and Little Shop of Horrors.

Common Knowledge is produced by Game Show Enterprises LLC for Game Show Network. Tim Puntillo and Adam Zuvich serve as executive producers.

