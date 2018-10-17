EXCLUSIVE: Joey Bragg (Liv and Maddie), Tyler Alvarez (American Vandal) Jack Griffo (The Thundermans), and Genevieve Hannelius (American Vandal) are set to topline Sid Is Dead, a comedy from American High. Eli Gonda is directing the film, which is slated to being shooting this month. The script is by Ghost Team writer Peter Warren.

The story centers on a socially invisible high school senior, Sid (Bragg) who, after slipping up and getting the school’s biggest bully suspended, realizes he may only have two weeks left to experience everything he’s ever missed out on.

Alvarez will play Jim, Sid’s best friend who is desperately trying to fit in with the popular kids while also eyeing all the girls at school. Hannelius is Tiff, the hottest girl in school, girlfriend of the school bully, and Sid’s long-time crush. Griffo will play Eric, the captain of the hockey team who discovers that his true passion may be off the ice through the help of Sid.

LD Entertainment is backing the film, which is being produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Will Rack, Water’s End, and Gran Via.

Bragg is repped by Innovative Artists, Mainstay Entertainment, and the Law Offices of Mark S. Temple; Alvarez by Buchwald, Shirley Grant Management, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson; Griffo by Pantheon, Mosaic, and Meyers & Downs; Hannelius by Gersh and Atlas Artists.

Gonda is repped by Paradigm, while UTA, Morris, Yorn, Barnes, and Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers LLP rep American High.