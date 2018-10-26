Emmy-winning writer-producer Joel Fields (The Americans) has joined the writing team and will serve as an executive producer on FX’s untitled Fosse/Verdon eight-episode limited series starring Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Oscar nominee Michelle Williams. Fields joins Tony award-winning producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the series which begins production this month in New York City. It’s slated for premiere on FX in 2019.

“It has been a true joy to have Joel join us in telling the story of these two complicated and fascinating people,” said Levenson. “Joel is not only a brilliant writer and producer, but someone who shares our passion for the singular work that Bob and Gwen created and the incredible legacy they left behind. We feel immensely lucky to have him as a partner.”

Added Kail, “Who would’ve thought that a driving force behind one of our favorite TV shows, The Americans, also re-wrote the libretto in a recent production of Can-Can, the musical that made Gwen Verdon a star in the 1950s? It doesn’t seem possible, except that it is – and his name is Joel Fields. We’ve had such fun working over the last few months with this wonderfully talented writer and producer who also happens to be a human being of the highest quality.”

Based on Fosse, the biography written by Sam Wasson, the limited series tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater’s most influential choreographers and directors, she was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together they changed the face of American entertainment – at a perilous cost. Featuring Fosse’s choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.

“The chance to work with these extraordinary artists over the past months has been a gift,” said Fields. “It’s a story we’re all obsessed with as musical theater and film geeks (we can literally quote the source material from memory as it’s all in our hard-drives from childhood) and at the same time it’s as universal and moving and relevant today as ever. I am truly so grateful to Tommy, Steven and Lin for bringing me on board and count myself very lucky to be working with them and Sam and Michelle on this amazing creative journey!”

Kail, Levenson, Miranda, Rockwell, Williams, George Stelzner and now Fields are Executive Producers of the eight-episode limited series that is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. Levenson, who will serve as showrunner, wrote the premiere episode which will be directed by Kail. Actress, dancer and producer Nicole Fosse, and daughter of Fosse and Verdon, serves as Co-Executive Producer and oversees The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Co-Producer Andy Blankenbuehler is the Choreographer.

Fields served as writer/executive producer/showrunner on FX’s critically-acclaimed series The Americans. In addition to its Emmy wins, the series has also been honored with multiple TCA Awards, including Program of the Year, a Critics’ Choice Award, a Peabody Award and numerous AFI Awards. Prior to The Americans, Fields served as a writer/executive producer on ABC’s Golden Globe-winning series Ugly Betty, Commander in Chief and Over There. Fields has an overall production deal with FX Productions. He and his fellow Americans showrunner Joe Weisberg are currently producing Breckman Rodeo, a drama series pilot for Freeform. He is represented by CAA.