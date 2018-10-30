Joe and Anthony Russo’s (Avengers: Infinity War) upstart studio AGBO and Condé Nast Entertainment have teamed up to produce thriller Mosul, the true story of an elite police unit made up almost entirely of native sons of Mosul who fought to liberate the Iraqi city from six thousand ISIS militants.

Screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan (World War Z) makes his directorial debut on the feature, which is based on Luke Mogelson’s reporting in The New Yorker about his time embedded with a SWAT unit as they fought to destroy ISIS. Oscar-winner Mauro Fiore (Avatar) is DoP. The cast is largely made up of newcomers from the Middle East, North Africa and the Iraqi diaspora, including Suhail Dabbash and Ahmad Ghanem.

Shot in secret this past spring on location in Morocco, the film is now in post-production in LA. Endeavor Content is repping world sales rights at the AFM.

Producers are the Russo brothers (AGBO), Mike Larocca (AGBO) Jeremy Steckler for Condé Nast Entertainment and Dawn Ostroff. Executive producers are Todd Makurath(AGBO), Christopher Markus (AGBO), Stephen McFeely (AGBO), Mohamed Al-Daradji (Son Of Babylon), Patrick Newall (Anon), Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei and Felice Bee.

“Our writer-director Matthew Michael Carnahan was the perfect artist to depict this uniquely regional story which champions a culture that has never really been championed on screen before. The heart of the movie depicts the innate desire to fight for country and home,” said Anthony and Joe Russo.