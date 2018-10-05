Jodi Balfour (The Crown) has joined the series regular cast of Apple’s upcoming space drama series from Battlestar Galactica‘s and Outlander‘s Ronald D. Moore.

The previously untitled series also now has an official title – For All Mankind.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Moore’s Tall Ship Productions, For All Mankind, created and written by Moore along with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended.

Balfour will play pilot Ellen Waverly, joining previously announced Joel Kinnaman (The Killing, Altered Carbon), Michael Dorman (Patriot, Wonderland), Sarah Jones (Damnation The Path), Shantel VanSanten (Shooter, One Tree Hill) and Wrenn Schmidt (The Looming Tower, Outcast)

Moore, Wolpert and Nedivi executive produce with Tall Ship’s Maril Davis.

Balfour is best known for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy on The Crown, her co-starring role as Joni on Cinemax’s Quarry and her starring role on Canadian drama series Bomb Girls. She most recently starred as the female lead of BBC1/Cinemax’s limited series “Rellik” opposite Richard Dormer and will next be seen in a key recurring role on the third season of Nic Pizzolatto’s HBO crime anthology series True Detective. Balfour is managed by Ruth Bornhauser at Thruline Entertainment, APA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.