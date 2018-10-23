There most interesting race for the upcoming midterm elections is that of Sen. Ted Cruz, Jimmy Kimmel said, noting it’s so tight “Cruz had to asked his former arch-enemy Donald Trump for a boost.”

“And the President did lent a tiny hand at a rally for Cruz in Houston tonight, which had to be the saddest call Ted Cruz ever had to make,” Kimmel sympathized.

“Imagine if your neighbor insulted your wife’s face, and then you had to ask him to loan you a weedwacker. That’s like Ted Cruz’s life right now,” he continued, adding, “It’s like the Devil making a deal with the Devil.”

Ted Cruz—Ted Cruz has a narrow lead right now over his opponent – Beto O’Rourke

Kimmel urged viewers in Texas, Democrat and Republican alike, to “imagine how hilarious it will be if Ted Cruz is forced to kiss his bully’s ass in front of the world and then loses anyway.”

“I mean – come on! If nothing else, do it for comedy sake.”