President Donald Trump took “a little victory slap” at Stormy Daniels, after a judge ruled in his favor in the defamation case she filed against him, Jimmy Kimmel said on his ABC late-night show.



Kimmel read Trump’s tweet: “Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

“That’s not a very nice thing to say about a lady you made brief, sputtering love to after being spanked by a magazine with your face on it is it?” Kimmel asked Trump in absentia.

“All kidding aside, are we 100% sure he knows he’s the President of the United States?”

Kimmel theorized Stormy maybe “reminds him of a horse… because after they had sex, he had to pony up $130,000.”



Stormy fired back at Trump shortly after his tweet:



“Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self -control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny.”

That “game on, Tiny” gag “could result in a nuclear strike,” Kimmel cautioned.



“I have to say that is a bummer. To see these two– first Pete and Ariana – and now this, you know?” he added.

