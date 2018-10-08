Jimmy Kimmel Live is returning to Brooklyn for five original shows starting October 15. Guests for the week include Adam Sandler, John Krasinski, Cardi B, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Mike Birbiglia and musical performances from St. Vincent, BeBe Rexha and Wu Tang Clan among others.

For the fourth time, the show will tape from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.

Kimmel’s Brooklyn visits tend to make news. Last year was his first week from Brooklyn since he threw his hat in the ring to become Washington’s Late-Night Shamer-in-Chief which made for an interesting week. And, last year, during his Brooklyn visit, Kimmel heard David Letterman’s side of the Crazy Horse Named Dave Story, with which Conan O’Brien had regaled Stephen Colbert on Late Show.

Previous guests of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn also have included Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Bill Murray, Michael J. Fox, Chris Rock, Misty Copeland, Alicia Keys, and Jay Z.