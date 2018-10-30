Among late-night hosts tackling President Donald Trump ’s reaction to last week’s violence, Jimmy Kimmel blasted POTUS for his response when asked if he would pull back on media attacks in wake of bombs sent to CNN

Trump insisted he has toned down his rhetoric and boasted he could actually tone it up because the media has been “so unfair to me.” Trump supporter Cesar Sayoc has been charged with sending multiple bombs to CNN in New York and Atlanta.

“Yeah if you guys stop saying mean things about me, I’ll stop inciting angry lunatics to kill you. Deal?” Kimmel imagined that negotiation.



Trump blamed the media for the recent violence, including the bombs sent to many top Trump critics as well as the synagogue slaughter in Pittsburgh, believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

“It’s like when a bully punches you with your own fist and says, ‘Stop hitting yourself!'” Kimmel observed.



Trump tweeted the “FAKE NEWS” – which he previously has defined as including CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, WaPo and The New York Times – is “the true enemy of the people.”

“Literally days after the media got sent pipe bombs, he calls the media the Enemy of the People,” Kimmel scoffed. “ He can’t help himself. He has to double down. It’s no wonder he bankrupted all those casinos. He doesn’t know how to gamble.”

“I think these two tweets tell you all you need to know about Donald Trump,” Kimmel told his viewers. “ He wrote, ‘This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate.”

Kimmel speculated, “ No way he wrote that. But fine – it’s a good statement.”

A few hours later, Trump tweeted, “Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake!”