The FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s past underway, ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel reminded viewers it was Arizona’s GOP Sen. Jeff Flake who forced the issue last week.

“Flake was brave enough to stand up to his fellow Republicans and say, ‘I’ll still vote yes, but can we do this next Friday instead? Got yelled at in the elevator’,” Kimmel joked.

“It’s kind of crazy to think Brett Kavanaugh could be on the Supreme Court right now if Jeff Flake had taken the stair, but he didn’t.”

In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee now being picked apart, Kavanaugh was asked about the terms “Devil’s Triangle” and “boofing” that are written in his high school yearbook.

Kavanaugh claimed, with a straight face, that “Devil’s Triangle” is a drinking game and “boofing” is slanguage for “flatulence.”

“But according to a thorough and exhaustive investigation I conducted today on YouTube, there was no record of a drinking game called ‘The Devil’s Triangle’ — or at least prior to his testimony — though it is a known term for a sexual encounter between one woman and two men,” Kimmel revealed. “And ‘boofing’ refers to the act of putting alcohol or psychoactive drugs into your rectum, not flatulence.”

“So if the FBI has Google, this could be bad news for Brett Kavanaugh,” Kimmel forecast.

“Kavanaugh’s testimony rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. In fact, he was so unlikable, Saturday Night Live had no choice but to cast the most repugnant actor in the world to play him over the weekend,” Kimmel said. “What a surprise that Matt Damon would have no other plans on a Saturday.”

Hours before Jimmy Kimmel Live, Trump got asked questions about Kavanaugh during a Rose Garden presser. With the focus of this Kavanaugh situation tying in so strongly with the #MeToo movement, the President was on his best behavior when it came to the female reporters – in particular ABC Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega.

“She’s shocked that I picked her; she’s in a state of shock,” Trump snarked as Vega waited for a microphone to ask her question.

“I’m not,” Vega responded, rising from her seat, adding,”Thank you, Mr. President.”

Trump, appearing to think she said, “I’m not…thinking Mr. President,” shot back, “I know you’re not thinking. You never do.”

Responded Kimmel, cribbing a line Trump used during his campaign, “Nobody respects women more than Donald Trump. What a creep.”