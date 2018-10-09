“President Donald Trump is “flying extra high today after the confirmation of beer-battered Brett Kavanaugh, who is now on the United States Supreme Court despite all of the stuff you know about,” ABC late-night star Jimmy Kimmel said before launching into talk about Trump’s do-over swearing in of Kavanaugh at the White House tonight.

Kavanaugh, Kimmel noted, was approved by the smallest margin of any Supreme Court Justice since 1881. And there were massive protests about his confirmation, in Washington, over the weekend.

“Trump called the protests ‘phony stuff’ and even gave a special shout out to the FBI’s so-called investigation of Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusation against Kavanaugh.

“Wait, is this the same FBI that’s doing the ‘witch hunt’?” Kimmel wondered.

“Because I thought they were…oh, never mind, nothing means anything anymore,” he acknowledged.

The President put on a big show at the White House tonight to swear Judge Kavanaugh in for a second time, two days after his actual swearing in.

“He started it with an apology on behalf of the country and a curious proclamation,” Kimmel described, of Trump declaring in the East Room that his new Supreme Court justice had been “proven innocent.”

“First of all, no he wasn’t. He was not ‘proven’ innocent,” Kimmel objected.

“And second, Donald Trump, isn’t he the guy who has everyone chanting ‘lock her up’ ‘lock her up’?”

“Oh boy! The Washington Monument is like a big middle finger now,” Kimmel noticed.