Jimmy Kimmel explained President Donald Trump’s new conspiracy theory to keep his base hotted up before the midterm elections.

After opening his monologue with a look at Nikki Haley’s resignation as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations hours earlier, Kimmel detailed how Trump continues to fuel base outrage over Brett Kavanaugh, even after Trump and his Senate soldiers nabbed the judge a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.

Kimmel said, generously, that Trump “believes” in his growing list of “nutty conspiracies.” They include, but are not limited to: climate change is a Chinese hoax, there were millions of illegal voters, the witch hunt, President Obama was born in Kenya and held office illegally.

“But this one is special because now he’s got a conspiracy theory about his conspiracy theory,” Kimmel noted.

Hours before Kimmel’s broadcast, Trump had tweeted: “The paid D.C. protesters are now ready to REALLY protest because they haven’t gotten their checks. In other words, they weren’t paid! Screamers in Congress, and outside, were far too obvious, less professional than anticipated by those paying (or not paying) the bills!”

“They were paid, but they haven’t been paid,” Kimmel translated.

Trump’s base are being sold, with help from Fox News, on the idea that those protesting Kavanaugh’s appointment to the lifetime position were paid actors. Paid by George Soros.

Soros, Kimmel explained, “is a big one…because when you go with Soros, you get just that little hint of anti-Semitism that gives the conspiracy some zest.”

Not standing in Trump’s way, there is no evidence to support the theory.

“So Trump quiet, brilliantly makes that into its own conspiracy: The paid protesters haven’t even been paid!”

“You know who actually did hire a bunch of people to show up and pretend to be supporters at his campaign announcement and then didn’t pay them for months afterwards?’ Kimmel asked his audience.

“Donald J Trump!”

“He is rubber and we are screwed.”