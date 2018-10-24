EXCLUSIVE: Jim Sturgess (Hard Sun, Feed the Beast) is set to star opposite 8-year-old The Florida Project standout Brooklynn Prince in Apple’s upcoming untitled Hilde Lysiak series, directed and executive produced by Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu.

The 10-episode mystery drama, which has a straight-to-series order, was inspired by the real-life story of 11-year-old Hilde Lysiak. Also described as a family drama, it follows a young girl (Prince) who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father (Sturgess) left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

The story is inspired by Lysiak, an investigative reporter who, at age 9, was the first to expose a murder in her hometown of Selinsgrove, PA, breaking the news in her self-started newspaper, Orange Street News.

The series, from Anonymous Content and Paramount Television, was created by Ben and Kate creator Dana Fox and Dara Resnik, who executive produce with Joy Gorman Wettels and Sharlene Martin. Chu will direct and executive produce.

English actor Sturgess toplined the series Hard Sun, from Neil Cross, and Feed the Beast, from Clyde Phillips. His feature credits include Geostorm and 21. He is repped by CAA.