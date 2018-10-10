It’s no joke and not much of a surprise, but Kidding is bringing its dark and puppeted humor for a second season on Showtime.

“Kidding has established itself as one of the most endearing and inventive shows on television,” declared the premium cabler’s President of Programming, Gary Levine today of the Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener led series about a children’s show host going through an emotional trauma. “I feel like I have been watching Mr. Pickles my whole life, and I look forward to being entranced by his unique blend of hilarity and heartbreak in Season 2.”

Executive produced by Carrey’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry and co-starring Frank Langella, Judy Greer, Cole Allen, Justin Kirk, and Juliet Morris, the Dave Holstein created series is set to wrap up its first season on November 11. This 2019 scheduled 10-epsiode renewal comes as Carrey’s other EP’d Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here was cancelled after two seasons by the David Nevins run channel late last month.

Having debut on September 9 (take a look at our review here), Kidding finds the In Living Color alum doing double duty as star and EP. With the loss of one of his twin sons, Carrey’s deeply wounded and repressed Jeff Pickles is not only going through mourning but also a collapsed marriage to Greer’s character.

In his professional life, Pickles is under strain from his Langella portrayed executive producer/father to either get it together or get out of the way so the money train of the long running children’s show can keep chugging along. Dealing with her own personal dilemmas, Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Keener plays Carrey’s character’s sister and the head puppeteer on the Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time.

Kidding premiered with around 443,000 viewers on September 9 but is now averaging around 2.3 million weekly viewers across all of the CBS-owned outlet’s platforms.The dramedy is Carrey’s first major on-screen V series since his career making turn on Fox’s sketch comedy series In Living Color back in the early 1990s.