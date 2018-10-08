has given a 10-episode order to another series with a big-name female star set as the lead. The streaming platform has picked up Limetown, starring and executive produced by Jessica Biel. The series, based on the popular podcast of the same name, hails from Endeavor Content and Midnight Radio.

Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, creators of the Limetown podcast, will write the adaptation, which follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio (APR), as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility in Tennessee.

Biel executive produces via her Iron Ocean Productions banner alongside Michelle Purple as well as Akers and Bronkie. Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will executive produce and showrun, with the company’s Adrienne Erickson producing. Endeavor Content is the studio.

Limetime follows in the footsteps of Facebook’s dramedy series Sorry For Your Loss, starring Elizabeth Olsen, which was just released to strong reviews, and the upcoming Catherine Zeta Jones starrer Queen America.

Endeavor recently announced that it was jumping into the growing podcast market with the launch of Endeavor Audio. Its inaugural slate includes a deal to monetize and distribute Season 2 of the Limetown podcast, which is produced by Two Up (36 Questions, The Wilderness). Premiering on October 31, it begins where the first season abruptly ends, diving into the minds of the individuals responsible for Limetown, its disappearance and subsequent cover up.

The first season of Limetown had over 10M downloads and went to #1 on the Apple Podcasts charts. Simon & Schuster is set to publish Limetown: The Prequel to the #1 Podcast, an original novel by Akers and Bronkie, with writer Cote Smith, on Nov. 13.

Biel executive produces USA Network’s crime anthology series The Sinner and starred in the first installment, earning an Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She is repped by WME, LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn. Midnight Radio, which also is behind the upcoming Disney streaming series High Fidelity starring Zoe Kravitz, is repped by WME. Akers and Bronkie are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.