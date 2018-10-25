EXCLUSIVE: Directors Yoav and Doron Paz, the Israel-born brothers behind the 2015 indie zombie horror hit Jeruzalem who are now working on its sequel, have signed with Verve for representation.

Their most recent film, The Golem, just had its North American premiere at Screamfest in Los Angeles. The pic, from Epic Pictures’ revived Dread Central label, is set during an outbreak of a deadly plague, when a mystical woman must save her tight-knit Jewish community from foreign invaders. The entity she conjures to protect them though is a far greater evil. It has been slated for a February 2019 theatrical release date.

The Paz Brothers, as they are known, are also working on Plan A, a sci-fi Holocaust-revenge feature. On the TV side, they directed several episodes of the Israeli caper comedy Asfur, and helmed the pilot for Temporarily Dead.

The remain managed by Zero Gravity Management.