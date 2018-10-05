Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has been sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion.

The reality star was sentenced in New Jersey federal court Friday. He also must serve two years of supervised released, pay a $10,000 fine and complete 500 hours of community service.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc Sorrentino were charged for filing false tax returns and inaccurately reporting some $8.9 million in income. Mike Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax evasion and concealing income in January. Marc Sorrentino also was sentenced Friday to two years in prison and a $75,000 fine.

Several of The Situation’s cast mates came to court to support Sorrentino at his sentencing including, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Sorrentino starred on MTV’s Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012 and currently appears on the show’s spinoff Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

It’s not known when Sorrentino will begin serving his sentence. According to media reports he plans to marry his fiancee next month before reporting to prison, so it’s likely be able to finish work on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which is currently in production on Season 2. If renewed for a third season though, it’s highly unlikely Sorrentino would be able to continue. Maybe MTV will film cast members visiting him in prison? Just a thought.