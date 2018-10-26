Jerry Seinfeld will return to his New York City professional home away from home – the Beacon Theatre – for another extended residency. Ten shows between January and June were announced today by the venue’s owner, the Madison Square Garden Company.

The residency follows the sold-out 36-show residency at the Upper West Side of Manhattan venue in 2016-17.

“There are certain theaters that make a performer and an audience feel very connected,” Seinfeld said. “For me, The Beacon is just it. That feeling is all I care about. I can’t wait to go back.”

The 2019 shows – billed as an extension of Seinfeld’s 2016-17 Beacon residency – are set for the following dates: January 11, February 8, March 14, March 15, April 4, April 5, May 3, May 4, June 6 and June 7.

“Jerry’s residency at The Beacon in 2016 and 2017 was ‘must-see’ entertainment and a colossal, sold-out success,” said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live, “and we expect the same demand in 2019.” Tickets go on sale Friday, November 2.

MSG launched its residency concept in 2014 with monthly Billy Joel shows at Madison Square Garden, and since then has staged additional such residencies, including Seinfeld at the Beacon and Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall. MSG acquired the 2,800-seat Beacon in 2006, and in 2008 began a seven-month restoration of the landmark venue.