Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke joined in a procession of entertainment executives to break news from the stage at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit, announcing that actress Blake Lively will bring a scripted show to the streaming service.

Salke said she has been meeting in New York with the Gossip Girl actress, discussing a original show that is both culturally relevant and has a merchandising component.

“I told business affairs I’m going to do this,” Salke said, observing this announcement might come as news to Lively. “She’s in Rome, asleep. She’ll wake up to it.”

